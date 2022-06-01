MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Monroe City R-1 School District plans to host a youth track series this summer at Monroe City High School.
Dates for the youth track series are Tuesday, June 7, Monday, June 13, Monday, June 20, Tuesday, July 5 and Monday, July 11. The cost will be $5 per athlete, with a limit of four events per meet.
Registration on those dates will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.. with field events starting at 5 p.m. and running events starting at 5:30 p.m.
Online registration can be found at https://tinyurl.com/5d89h4as.
Age divisions include 0-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18. Ribbons will be awarded to the top eight finishers in each age division.
The meet schedule will go as followed -- 50-meter dash, 100-meter dash, 400-meter run, 800-meter run, 200-meter dash, 1,600-meter run, long jump and shot put/softball throw.
