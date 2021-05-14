MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Dreams of competing at the state track and field meet will either be made or crushed on Saturday as area schools compete in the sectional meet at Monroe City High School.
Monroe City will be operating on a rolling schedule for all field events due to the weather forecast on Saturday. Field events are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and running events will begin at 9 a.m.
On the boys side, Monroe City will be competing in all four relay races and 12 individual events.
Palmyra will be competing in the 4X400-meter relay and eight individual events.
Mark Twain will be competing in the 4X400 and 4X800-meter relays and two individual events.
Competing in the discus are Monroe City's Joshua Talton and Palmyra's Weston King. King will also compete in the shot put.
Connor Pfaff will be competing for Monroe City in the javelin. Monroe City will also have Waylon DeGrave competing in the long jump and Josiah Talton competing in the triple jump.
Palmyra will have two athletes competing in the high jump, Abe Haerr and Carson Hicks.
Palmyra's Hayes Miller and Monroe City's Cameron Jones will compete in the 100-meter dash.
A pair of Monroe City athletes will compete in the 200-meter dash, Josiah Talton and Elmer Martinez.
Miller and Mark Twain's Lukas McLeod will compete in the 400-meter dash.
Monroe City's Kabott Harlan, Mark Twain's Will Owen and Haerr will compete in the 800-meter run.
Haerr, Harlan and Monroe City's Logan Lucas will compete in the 1,600-meter run.
Monroe City's Kaleb Griffin will compete in the 3,200-meter run.
Monroe City's Aaron Plumb will compete in the 110-meter hurdles.
On the girls side, Palmyra will compete in three relay races, the 4X200, 4X400 and 4X800-meter relays.
Monroe City will compete in the 4X400 and 4X800-meter relay races. Mark Twain will compete in the 4X100-meter relay.
Palmyra's Candra King will compete in both the discus and shot put.
Palmyra has a pair of athletes competing in the pole vault, Abbey Redd and Alaina Loman.
Palmyra also has a pair of athletes competing in the high jump, Chloe Hicks and Dyoni Mundy.
Palmyra has three other athletes competing in field events, including Mallory Sublette in the triple jump, Grace Krigbaum in the javelin and Taytum White in the long jump.
Mark Twain's Autumn Armour and Palmyra's Bella McBride will compete in the 100-meter dash.
Palmyra's Taytum White will compete in the 200-meter dash and Palmyra's Laurin Sheputis will compete in the 400-meter dash.
Monroe City's Emmalee Williams will compete in the 800-meter run, Mark Twain's Matera Ellis will compete in the 1,600-meter run and Monroe City's Ella Hays will compete in the 3,200-meter run.
Monroe City's Carly Youngblood will compete in three events, the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and pole vault. Monroe City's Lexie Birt will also compete in the 300-meter hurdles.