MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Monroe City R-1 School District will host a fall sports information meeting for parents at the high school cafeteria on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.
This meeting includes the following high school sports -- football, softball, cross country, girls golf and cheerleading.
Sunday's meeting will also include four sports at the middle school level -- football, softball, cross country and cheerleading. All four of those sports also include Holy Rosary.
Physicals must be up to date in the Monroe City athletic office, which are good for two years. This also includes band members, per MSHSAA regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.