MONROE CITY, Mo. – Pressure? Who cares about pressure? Not Monroe City junior Jaedyn Robertson.
As he was grabbing a rebound and going for a layup, the 6-foot-2 forward was fouled by O’Fallon Christian’s Kalin Black under the basket with 1.1 seconds left in a 49-49 game. At stake was the Missouri Class 3 quarterfinal and a trip the Class 3 Final Four..
Robertson stepped to the line for the most important fouls shots of his high school career. With the O’Fallon Christian student section yelling for a miss, Robertson hit the first shot.
After an O’Fallon Christian timeout, he nailed the second foul shot in the midst of an even louder O’Fallon Christian student section.
The Panthers stuffed a final desperation shot by O’Fallon Christian, winning 51-49 – snapping a 13-game winning streak for the visitors — to earn their second straight trip to the Class 3 Final Four at JQW Arena.
The Panthers face off with Summit Christian on Friday, March 12, at 4 p.m. in the Class 3 semifinal round.
“My teammates really just let me get relaxed. They told me it was just like practice. Just hit them,” Robertson said. “At first I was scared. Then my teammates just looked over at me and gave me confidence.”
A drained Monroe City Coach Brock Edris said that he got emotional as Robertson hit his free throws.
“To see Jaedyn Robertson step up and hit those free throws in a tie game with 1.1 seconds. Man, he had ice in his veins on those shots,” Edris said. “Just to see the maturity this year. He sat with us last year and watched the guys ahead of him and he learned our program. He stepped up this year and played really well.”
Robertson said that Monroe City practices ovee the last few days focused heavily on free-throw shooting since a narrow 50-46 sectional win over Linn High School with several missed foul shots by the Panthers.
“We certainly needed the practice after the last two games with the way we missed free throws,” Edris said.
Even before the game, the atmosphere was electric in the fully packed, standing-room only, Monroe City gym.
“Just to see our fans show up like this is just amazing,” said Monroe City junior Joshua Talton. “That really helped us.”
The Panthers got off to a quick start. O’Fallon Christian struck first when junior guard Raynard Horry got behind the Monroe City defense for a layup at 7:02 left in the first quarter.
But Logan Buhlig quickly responded 20 seconds later with a long 3-pointer to put Monroe City up 3-2.
Monroe City dominated most of the quarter, going up 13-4 with 3:31 left. The Eagles took a timeout and tried to regroup.
Monroe City went up 20-14 with 30 seconds in the quarter on a long 3-point shot by Cade Chapman.
The Panthers led 20-16 as the game entered the second quarter. Then, the Monroe City offense went dormant as the lightning-fast O’Fallon Christian offense went on a scoring spree.
The Eagles took a 22-21 lead on a free throw by Kristian Davis with 4:51 left in the first half. O’Fallon Christian held Monroe City to six points in the second quarter, taking a 29-26 lead into halftime.
O’Fallon Christian tried to pull away in the third quarter, taking a 36-30 lead with 4:09 left, but Josiah Talton raced off an inbound pass and nailed a long 3-pointer to narrow the score for 36-33.
“We got some really good looks that would not fall in the second half,” said O’Fallon Christian coach Adam Glenville.
Glenville said that his team could not put the game away.
“We had multiple six-point leads that could have easily been stretched to eight or 10 points but we had turnovers and missed opportunities,” Glenville said.
With 3:40 remaining in the fourth quarter, O’Fallon Christian held a 48-42 lead. Edris took a timeout. After the Panthers committed a turnover, O’Fallon Christian was headed for what would have been a nearly insurmountable lead when Buhlig rejected a shot.
On a hard pass from Josiah Talton, Robertson scored on a layup to narrow the gap to 48-44 at 2:55 left in the game. Thirty seconds later, Buhlig hit on 3-point shot off an O’Fallon Christian turnover. Monroe City was down 48-47.
With 1:21 left, Joshua Talton was fouled by O’Fallon Christian’s Roddy Alexander. Talton coolly made two free throws, giving Monroe City its first lead, 49-48, since midway through the second quarter.
The Eagles tied the score when Davis hit on one of two free throws with 59.5 seconds left.
Then came the drama.
Monroe City moved the ball down court, overcoming a tight press by the Eagles. At 21.1 seconds, Edris called a timeout.
Kyle Hays inbounded a pass to Josiah Talton, who was quickly surrounded. At 7.2 seconds, Edris called his final timeout to set a play for Joshua Talton.
Josiah Talton fired a perfect inbounds pass to his brother around an O’Fallon Christian defender who was his face.
As he was going to a winning basket, Talton was knocked to the floor, missing the shot, setting the stage for the Robertson rebound and foul shots.
Josiah Talton said that in practice on Thursday, Edris prepared his players for a last-second effort to win the game.
“This was one of those games where you knew it was not going to be lopsided,” Edris said of the preparation. You knew if we were going to win the game, it would come down to one or two plays.”
Joshua Talton led Monroe City scoring with 19 points, including hitting on 8-of-11 free throws and a trio of 3-point shots. Robertson had 10 points.
Overall, Monroe City produced 27 points from beyond the arc.