Monroe City kept its record perfect on Friday, defeating Clarence Cannon Conference rival Brookfield 58-22 at Burlington Field.
Panthers quarterback Reece Buhlig went 4-for-8 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Monroe City junior Waylon DeGrave ran 18 times for 163 yards, while Ceaton Pennewell had 18 carries for 115 yards. Cameron Jones added 45 yards.
Panthers senior Jaylyn Countryman was the leading receiver with two catches for 64 yards.
Countryman also came away with an interception, while Jag Hays had a fumble recovery.
Monroe City (7-0) will host Macon (7-0) in its next game on Friday, Oct. 14.
Palmyra shut out by Clark County
Palmyra was unable to get into the win column, falling to conference opponent Clark County 34-0 at home on Friday.
Panthers quarterback Marty Smyser III went 4-for-9 for 47 yards and an interception.
Ryan McKeown was Palmyra's leading rusher with 76 yards on eight carries, while catching a 32-yard pass. Aaron Ritchey added 45 yards off of 14 carries.
Laden Simmons was the leading tackler for Palmyra with seven tackles. Jeremiah Edwards had 1.5 sacks.
Palmyra (0-7) will play at Highland (1-6) in its next game on Friday, Oct. 14.
