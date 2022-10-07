DeGrave v Palmyra.JPG

Monroe City junior Waylon DeGrave stiff arms a Palmyra defender attempting to tackle him during a game on Friday, Sept. 30 at Lankford Field.

Monroe City kept its record perfect on Friday, defeating Clarence Cannon Conference rival Brookfield 58-22 at Burlington Field.

Panthers quarterback Reece Buhlig went 4-for-8 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown.

