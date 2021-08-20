MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City is coming off a Class 2 State Softball Final Four appearance and the Panthers are looking to have another strong season after losing a couple of key leaders.
Monroe City softball head coach Melissa Chinn said the Panthers have added a few games against tougher competition to keep the team on its toes so they can be ready for the postseason.
"I think we just need to stick with what we know," Chinn said. "If we play at our level and play where we are capable of, I think we can go pretty far. It takes a little bit of luck to get there. As long as we are on top of things, it will be a good year."
Monroe City will have to replace the All-Conference battery of catcher Bailee Hays and pitcher Riley Quinn, who both graduated.
Chinn feels that losing Hays and Quinn are two huge losses, but Monroe City has players who can step up to help fill those roles.
"We have people who are stepping and filling in and doing the job," Chinn said. "That's what you expect year to year, that you have girls that know how to fill in that role. So far, I've been pleasantly surprised by some of my younger girls who are taking that leadership role."
Monroe City does return First Team All-Conference center fielder Carly Youngblood, who was the team's top hitter last season.
The All-Conference slugger said she plans on taking on a leadership role since she needs to be vocal as Monroe City's center fielder.
"I'm always playing," Youngblood said. "I've just been working on my swing and making sure y form is correct so that I can square up on the ball and hit it hard. Especially to help out my girls during the season."
Other top offensive players returning include Second Team All-Conference junior infielder Emily Freidank, as well as Honorable Mention All-Conference selections like first baseman Adriona White and shortstop/third baseman Mackenzie Moss.
Moss said that White and her plan on being leaders in the infield this season.
"I think our defense is solid," Moss said. "We always have a good defense and as long as we are communicating with each other, we'll do good. On offense, we have people like Carly who can smoke the ball. I'm seeing a lot of younger girls step up and will be part of a great offense."
Freidank is part of the mix to replace Hays behind the plate, along with Lucy Smith when she is not in the circle.
Despite the loss of Quinn, Monroe City feels good about the trio of pitchers they have this year with junior Kaiylnn Fuemmeler, Smith and freshman Audri Youngblood.
Fuemmeler was Monroe City's No. 2 pitcher last season and was an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection as a utility player in 2020.
"If we could go into a weekend with three pitchers and have everybody pitch a game, we would stay fresh," Chinn said. "I have no problem throwing all three of them at any time."
White said she feels confident about the team's pitching staff.
"We did lose (Hays and Quinn)," White said. "They were a big part of our team. I think we will have the ability to fill their spots with Kailynn and Emily stepping up to fill that."
White added that she played travel ball in the offseason and has been working on all aspects of the game in preseason practices.
"Our first week, we were all just getting back in shape and learning the basics again," White said. "At first base, you've got to prepare yourself for those wild throws. You are supposed to stop them. I've also been working on my throwing, my swing, baserunning and things like that."
Chinn has stressed making every minute count at practice, as well as working on team bonding and communication on the field.
Moss said she and the other seniors have been helping out the younger players during practice.
"So far, practice has been great," Moss said. "The young girls have been working hard. The older girls are stepping up, filling in roles and being leaders."
Monroe City finished with a 20-7 record in 2020 and won the Class 2 District 5 championship. After defeating Marceline in the opening round of the Class 2 State Tournament, Monroe City fell to Penney in the second round.
Youngblood said making a return trip to the Class 2 State Final Four is what the team dreams of.
"This year, I want to make sure everyone has a good time and they are working hard," Youngblood said. "I want to make it memorable. I think we can go far again."
2021 Schedule
Aug. 31 -- at Mark Twain
Sept. 1 -- Hickman
Sept. 2 -- at Macon
Sept. 4 -- 24th Annual Monroe City Softball Tournament
Sept. 7 -- at Clark County
Sept. 9 -- at Palmyra
Sept. 11 -- Mexico-Hallsville Triangular
Sept. 14 -- at Hannibal
Sept. 16 -- South Shelby
Sept. 20 -- Centralia
Sept. 23 -- Brookfield
Sept. 25 -- Bulldog Softball Tournament
Sept. 29 -- at Louisiana
Sept. 30 -- Canton
Oct. 2 -- Schuyler County Tournament
Oct. 4 -- Highland
Oct. 6 -- at Clopton
Oct. 11 -- Salisbury