SALISBURY, Mo. -- Monroe City closed out the regular season on a roll on Monday.
The Lady Panthers defeated Salisbury 4-0 on the road, winning their fourth straight game.
Updated: October 10, 2022 @ 11:54 pm
Lucy Pratt and Audri Youngblood combined for a shutout, striking out six Salisbury batters.
Youngblood went 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, while Pratt went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Emily Freidank went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Monroe City (13-9) will host the winner of the Louisiana and South Shelby quarterfinal game in the Class 2 District 5 semifinal on Thursday at 5 p.m.
