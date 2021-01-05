CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Monroe City set a defensive record for fewest points in the 25-year history of the Clopton boys basketball tournament in the Panthers first-round win over Silex on Tuesday.
Monroe City dominated from the start and cruised to a 82-8 win over Silex. The Panthers surpassed the previous record for fewest points allowed in a game by 13, holding the Owls to just eight points.
Monroe City senior forward Logan Buhlig credited the focus in practice for the team’s ability to block shots, create steals and grab rebounds.
“When we come to practice, we don’t worry about the big things,” Buhlig said. “We worry about the little specifications of basketball, and that really comes out to show in the game.”
Junior guard Kyle Hays opened up the game with a three-pointer. Within the first few minutes of the game, Buhlig hit the two of his four three-pointers of the game.
Monroe City would end up hitting 11 three-point shots for the night.
Panthers head coach Brock Edris said Monroe City did not plan on relying on three-pointers going into the game.
“I think our guys just did a tremendous job of sharing the basketball,” Edris said. “We were really looking for the open shot, rather if it was man or zone. I thought our guys made the extra pass to get the better shot.”
Monroe City went on a 13-0 run to open the game before Silex head coach Aaron Henke called a time out.
Silex sophomore Josh Price then scored the Owls’ first bucket and nailed the foul shot. Those three points would be the only points of the first half for Silex, with Monroe City taking a 52-3 lead into halftime.
“With no fans, it really helps to get on a run like that,” Buhlig said. “It helps us get into a rhythm. It’s hard to get into a rhythm with no fans in the crowd, but it really helps.”
Monroe City had three starters reach double-digit points. Sophomore guard Joshua Talton led the team with 17 points and five rebounds. Buhlig and Hays both scored 14 points.
The Panthers also had some contributions from the bench. Junior guard Caden Chapman scored 11 points and junior forward Deion White added 10 points.
Edris said he was impressed by those two reserve players, as well as the contributions from junior guards Owen Lehenbauer and A.J. Shoemaker.
“A lot of what Deion gets off the rim is off someone facilitating or drawing the defense,” Edris said. “Caden’s energy level was good and in transition he was able to score.”
Buhlig said Monroe City was able to make the extra passes to find the open player in Tuesday’s win.
“We always want to share the ball,” Buhlig said. “We never let the ball stick, which means we never let the ball hold for more than a second and a half. We are always looking for the open guy, and we would rather have our teammates score than us.”
Monroe City (7-1) will face Louisiana (4-2) in the Clopton Tournament semifinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Edris said Monroe City will practice like it always do on Wednesday to prepare for Louisiana.
“Any day in practice, you focus mostly on yourself and a little on your opponent,” Edris said. “What you do every day in practice should correlate to whatever you will see in the game.”