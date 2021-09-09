PALMYRA, Mo. — The pitching matchup between Monroe City’s Kailynn Fuemmeler and Palmyra’s Jazlin Gottman lived up to the billing.
It was a matter of timely hitting that led to a 4-1 Monroe City win over Palmyra at Flower City Park on Thursday.
“It was good to see that we got hits where we needed them,” said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. “This is a good, quality win. Palmyra is a good team and I’m happy the girls came away with this win.”
Both pitchers threw complete games, with Fuemmeler picking up the win after getting seven strikeouts. She allowed seven hits, no walks and one earned run.
“(Fuemmeler) is just throwing her game right now and I think her catcher Isabelle Clark called a great game,” Chinn said. “You have to keep Palmyra on their toes. They are very good hitters.”
Gottman also struck out seven batters, while allowing four hits, three walks and three earned runs.
“Jaz pitched really well at the beginning,” said Palmyra head coach Lex Meyers. “Towards the end, she could had mixed in her changeup a little more. All in all, she hit her spots pretty well.”
There was very little offense during the first three innings, with both teams getting one hit each.
That changed in the fourth inning when Monroe City third baseman Audri Youngblood drew a walk. Fuemmeler then laid down a bunt, and with a Palmyra throwing error, Youngblood circled the bases to give Monroe City a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the sixth inning, Monroe City shortstop Mackenzie Moss hit a leadoff double. Moss was later driven in by a groundout from Adriona White to give Monroe City a 2-0 lead.
Palmyra answered back in the bottom half of the sixth. Shortstop Alaina Loman hit a leadoff single, went first to third on a bunt and scored on a wild pitch to narrow Monroe City’s lead to 2-1.
Moss would strike again in the top of the seventh, hitting another double to drive in Taylor Pfaff and Carli Youngblood.
“(Moss) is on it right now,” Chinn said. “She’s seeing the ball really good and hitting really well right now. She is hitting solid and I hope that continues.”
Moss ended the game going 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and two RBIs.
After the game, Meyers lamented mistakes that hurt Palmyra, such as the throwing error in the fourth inning and the lack of timely hits.
“At practice, we’ve been harping to make adjustments after each at bat and some girls did and some girls didn’t,” Meyers said. “We need to do that on the fly better.”
Palmyra (4-3) will play at Moberly (2-2) in their next game on Monday.
“We are going to hit a little bit (in practice),” Meyers said. “Probably do a little situational work. Make sure we know where to go when the ball is hit.”
Monroe City (4-3) will play a triangular against Mexico and Hallsville on Saturday at Mexico High School.
Both Hallsville and Mexico are teams that Monroe City is unfamiliar with.
“Two very dynamic teams and bigger schools,” Chinn said. “It will be interesting to see different competition. We got rid of some smaller schools and added some bigger schools (to this year’s schedule). I’m anxious to see what we can do with those teams.”