DeGrave.jpg

Monroe City’s Waylon DeGrave (21) runs the ball during the Panthers district game against Paris at Lankford Field Monroe City on Friday, Oct. 28. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City is moving on after defeating Westran 58-18 in the Class 1 District 6 semifinal game at Lankford Field on Friday.

Panthers junior Waylon DeGrave scored four touchdowns. He had seven carries for 126 and caught a 13-yard touchdown pass.

