MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City is moving on after defeating Westran 58-18 in the Class 1 District 6 semifinal game at Lankford Field on Friday.
Panthers junior Waylon DeGrave scored four touchdowns. He had seven carries for 126 and caught a 13-yard touchdown pass.
DeGrave also came away with an interception on defense.
Senior Ceaton Pennewell was Monroe City's leading rusher, carrying 16 times for 170 yards and a touchdown.
Monroe City senior Cameron Jones had seven carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Panthers quarterback Reece Buhlig went 1-for-5 passing for 13 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Monroe City (11-0) will host South Shelby (8-3) in the Class 1 District 6 championship game on Friday, Nov. 11. It is a rematch of a Week 4 game that the Panthers won 46-8.
Bowling Green lights up Clark County
Bowling Green made quick work on Clark County, defeating the Indians 67-6 in the Class 2 District 7 semifinal game at Bowling Green High School.
Marcus Starks had three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Bobcats an early 24-0 lead.
Gunner Bryant had a blocked punt, which would set up a eight-yard touchdown run by Bleyne Bryant.
Bleyne Bryant then ran in a touchdown in the Bobcats next possession to put Bowling Green up 40-0.
Bowling Green (10-0) will host Hallsville (6-5) in the Class 2 District 7 championship game on Friday, Nov. 11.
