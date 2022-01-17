PALMRYA, Mo. — Monroe City was firing on all cylinders as the No. 1 seed in the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament.
The end result was a 89-38 Panther win over No. 8 seed Mark Twain.
The Panthers had four players reach double-digit scoring. Senior Jaedyn Robertson led the way with 15 points, senior Cade Chapman scored 13 points, senior Joshua Talton scored 12 points and senior Kyle Hays scored 11 points.
“I think our guys shared the ball really well and shots were falling for us,” said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. “So it was good to see our guys show confidence.”
That confidence paid off with the Panthers connecting with 13 3-pointers in their first round win over the Tigers.
Monroe City made a strong opening statement, taking a 13-0 lead within minutes of the start of the game.
“It’s always nice to jump out to a lead early in the game,” Edris said. “I just think getting players on time and on target, and for guys to get in spots were they are really comfortable to score. Knowing where the shots are coming from was part of getting good looks.”
The Panthers would carry that momentum to take a 30-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Monroe City was aided by five 3-pointers, including three of them from senior Cade Chapman, who came off the bench.
Mark Twain made a change to an 2-3 zone going into Monday’s opening round game against Monroe City.
“We are starting to put in the zone defense and it was really our first full game doing it,” said Mark Twain head coach Jared Akright. “I thought we had moments where we played really strong for two or three minutes. Then (Monroe City) went on little breaks and we would get our heads down.”
Mark Twain started getting some shots to fall in the second quarter, with freshman Sam Northcutt putting up six points and the Tigers putting up 15 points in the second quarter.
“Sam works his butt off,” Akright said. “On defense, he’s always moving. On offense, he’s always attacking the rim. Everyone else needs to bring their energy level up to Sam’s level. If we had four guys that play like Sam does on offense and defense, we would win a lot of games.”
However, the Panthers continued their strong play by scoring 24 points in the second quarter to take a 54-21 lead to halftime.
Robertson scored 12 points in the first half, being one of nine players who would score for Monroe City before halftime.
Monroe City continued its strong play into the third quarter, connecting with three 3-pointers and outscoring Mark Twain by a 25-10 margin.
The game’s outcome was not in question by the fourth quarter, with Monroe City taking out its starters and both teams only combining for 17 points in the final quarter.
Mark Twain junior Josh Brothers scored a team-high 12 points with three rebounds. Northcutt finished with eight points and three rebounds.
Mark Twain (4-10) will play in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
“We need to work more on our zone defense,” Akright said. “We really got to initiate that and talk about positioning. A lot of times we were out of position tonight. It’s just all about energy.”
Monroe City (11-3) will play in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Edris scouted the Palmyra and Canton first round game that began on 9 p.m. on Monday.
“I’m looking forward to see who we are going to play,” Edris said. “Then we will prepare tomorrow and see what we need to do to be successful.”
