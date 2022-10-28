MONROE CITY, Mo. — No. 1 ranked Monroe City was firing on all cylinders in the Class 1 District 6 quarterfinal on Friday night and thumped Paris 62-6 at Lankford Field.
"It's a nice win," said Monroe City quarterback Reece Buhlig. "But we've just got to keep it going from here on out."
Monroe City wasted no time and scored on the first play of their first possession, with Waylon DeGrave breaking free for a 50-yard touchdown run. After a two-point conversion by Ceaton Pennewell, the Panthers had a quick 8-0 lead.
Head coach David Kirby said he emphasized coming out strong after starting sluggish in last week's win over Clark County.
"Tonight, I reminded them we needed to come out aggressive from the jump and need to make some things happen," Kirby said. "We ended up in a heavier wishbone-esque formation and just tried to pound the rock. We opened up a big gap and let the athlete run and (DeGrave) popped it for a huge run."
Panthers junior defensive end Gabe Creel came up with a fumble recovery during the Coyotes first possession.
A holding penalty negated a 14-yard touchdown run by DeGrave after Creel's play and Monroe City would eventually turn the ball over on downs.
DeGrave would come away with a interception of Paris quarterback Leo Bounds and take it to the end zone. After a Pennewell run for a two-point conversion, Monroe City took a 16-0 lead.
Buhlig tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jaylyn Countryman near the end of the first quarter, which would increase Monroe City's lead to 24-0 after a two-point conversion.
In the first minute of the second quarter, Pennewell ran in a 17-yard touchdown. Cameron Jones ran in the two-point play to put Monroe City up 32-0.
In Monroe City's next possession, Jones broke free for a 55-yard run that would set up a nine-yard touchdown run by Jones. Buhlig then passed to Landon Utterback for the two-point conversion to increase the Panthers lead to 40-0.
"It's pretty awesome because we have Cameron, Ceaton and Waylon (in the backfield), who are all stars," Buhlig said. "If we give them the ball, they can do something special with it."
Monroe City then recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, which would set up a 40-yard touchdown run by Quincy Mayfield. Mayfield also ran in the two-point conversion to make it 48-0 Monroe City.
Landan Holland came up with two big plays in the second half, a six-yard sack and a fumble recovery.
"The kids understand what we want to do defensively and we try to get a lot of hats to the football," Kirby said. "That's the thing tonight -- we were able to do that and if we fly around and play fast, we can be pretty formidable on defense."
Buhlig threw a screen pass to DeGrave, who took it 40 yards to score his third touchdown of the night. Buhlig then threw a two-point pass to Mayfield to put the Panthers up 56-0.
Buhlig finished the game with two touchdown passes and two passes for successful two-point conversions.
"(Buhlig) played really well," Kirby said. "The offensive line was giving him time to throw the ball and when we were running our play-action stuff, he was able to get out of the pocket and make some pretty decent throws. He's a competitor and he felt bad about a couple of throws that weren't on point, but he still played at a pretty high level."
Luke Lehenbauer ran in a five-yard touchdown for Monroe City in the closing seconds of the first half to give the Panthers a 62-0 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, the game went to a running clock and quarters were shortened from 12 minutes to eight.
Paris defensive lineman Gunnar Fountain was able to recover a Monroe City fumble in the fourth quarter.
The Coyotes would eventually capitalize on Monroe City's turnover, with Gatlin Fountain rushing in a four-yard touchdown for the only score by Paris.
Monroe City (10-0) will play Westran (5-5) in the Class 1 District 6 semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4.
"Our goal is to try to improve," Kirby said. "We want to be better on offense and defense. We are going to try to limit some of the big plays and put ourselves in a position to compete for a win."
