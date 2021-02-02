Monroe City rolls past South Shelby

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The start of Tuesday’s home game against South Shelby was not exactly what the Monroe City boys basketball team was looking for.
After falling behind 4-0 after a minute of play, Monroe City head coach Brock Edris called a timeout and the Panthers regrouped.
“(I told them) just play with a better sense of urgency,” Edris said. “Once the guys did that, they did a better job of protecting the paint and trying to make things difficult for (South Shelby) defensively. We shared the ball in transition and that was good to see.”
Monroe City would only allow one more point in the first quarter after the timeout and held South Shelby to only 11 first half points.
The Panthers would then cruise to a 71-34 win over South Shelby.
Panthers junior guard Joshua Talton paced the team offensively, scoring a team-high 19 points and pulling down four rebounds.
Monroe City had three other players reach double-digit scoring, including junior forward Jaedyn Robertson scoring 13 points off the bench to finish second on the team. Junior guard Josiah Talton and senior forward Logan Buhlig each had 10 points.
“Playing good defense converted to offense,” Edris said. “They were able to get out there and score on transition and share the basketball. That’s always good to see when teammates share the ball.”
Monroe City finished with 23 points off the bench. Besides Robertson’s 13 points, sophomore guard Reece Buhlig and junior forward Bo Patterson each added five points.
Edris was able to get all of his players into Tuesday’s win, with many of his bench players getting significant minutes.
“Reece has had a couple of good games (off the bench for us),” Edris said. “He had the game against Blair Oaks where he came of the bench and hit a couple of three’s. I thought Bo Patterson did a good job of posting up in the second half.”
One area Edris would like Monroe City to improve upon is shooting.
“Guys have to shoot with confidence, pass the ball a little bit better and get in the shooting pocket where we are ready to shoot,” Edris said. “Sometimes, I feel like we are flat-footed and not ready. We’ve got some really good shooters on the team.”
South Shelby sophomore Trey Countryman led his team with 11 points, and pulled down three rebounds.
Monroe City (17-1) has a real quick turnaround and will play against Greenwood (15-5) on the road Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
“We will catch a little film before we get on the bus and show up to play and show up to compete,” Edris said. “It’s a great matchup. You got the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams in the state playing against each other and we are going to have to play our best basketball if we want to win the game.”