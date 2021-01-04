CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — The Monroe City girls basketball team was firing on all cylinders in its first round matchup against Louisiana on Monday in the Clopton Tournament.
The Lady Panthers dominated the game from the start, taking a 28-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. Monroe City then cruised its way to a 81-13 victory of Louisiana.
Monroe City put a lot of defensive pressure on Louisiana, which forced turnovers that turned into fast break points for the Lady Panthers.
“That’s what we talked about before the game,” said Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard. “Just making sure that we have our defensive intensity ... and I thought we did a good job tonight.”
Three of Monroe City’s starters reached double digit scoring, with senior forward Riley Quinn leading the way with 20 points. Senior guard Hallie Dyer scored 16 points, while sophomore forward Haley Hagan scored 14 points.
The other two starters for Monroe City, guards Bailee Hays and Clara Minor, scored eight points apiece.
“We ran the floor well and then worked on ourselves there in the second half,” Leonard said.
Junior guard Savannah Utterback scored 10 points off the bench for Monroe City, with six coming in the second half.
Leonard said Monroe City played well in its first round win over Louisiana.
“The girls shared the ball really well and we had a lot of contributors,”” Leonard said. “Everybody scored a couple of buckets and that’s good to see.”
Monroe City (10-0) will play in the Clopton Tournament semifinals on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
“(The coaching staff) is going to watch some film tomorrow and we will just get ready for them,” Leonard said. “Don’t know who we’ll play yet, but we’ll be ready to go.”