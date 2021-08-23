Monroe City ready to head for the races

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City made strides in a successful 2020 season and hopes to make even more noise in just the third season of the Panthers' cross country program.
In 2020, the entire boys team qualified for the state meet and the girls just missed making state by one point.
"Our goal is always to see positive improvements throughout the season," said Monroe City cross country coach Laura Mulvaney. "I'll be honest, we always set our goals high. It would be really nice to see the girls be able to take their entire team to state. With the boys going to state in our second year, it would be nice to continue that tradition and be able to return them to state this year."
2020 was not a completely lost season for the Monroe City girls team, with Emmalee Williams and Ella Hays qualifying for the state meet as individual runners.
Williams placed 12th overall at the state meet to win the first state medal in school history last season. Hays placed 28th overall.
Both Williams and Hays were named to the 2020 Tri-State Cross Country All-Area Team.
Williams is entering her senior season and wants to step up as a leader and encourager for the team.
"I would like the girls team to go to state," Williams said. "We've been so close these last two years. It would be really disappointing for my last year to not make it and be so close."
Monroe City will have sisters Jocelyn Clark and Jaelyn Clark join the team after not competing last season. The Panthers will also have a pair of freshmen runners, Avery Johnson and Carli Youngblood.
"(Johnson and Youngblood) both ran for Blue Rosary last year in track and we saw that they had the potential for being good cross country and long distance runners," Mulvaney said. "They are also playing softball, so they are doing double duty. To give them an opportunity to see success in both sports would be very beneficial."
The Monroe City boys team finished 12th at the state meet last season with Kabott Harlan racing to a team-high 62nd place finish.
As a senior, Harlan has been trying to give pointers to the team's young runners.
"I really just want to see the team succeed this year and get another state berth," Harlan said. "That's really the first thing that I'm looking for. Times will come (down) as the season goes."
Harlan also runs track and has been working on improving his endurance with long runs over the summer.
"I feel like when you come out of track, you are depending on the events you do," Harlan said. "You really are built for speed and not as much endurance (in track). That's what the offseason is for, in between. You can't really take it lightly and I learned that the hard way last season."
The Panthers will also return Jackson Wheeler, who was part of the boys team that earned a state berth.
The boys team also has a newcomer who may make waves, freshman Gage Woolen, who is dual-sporting with football.
Mulvaney has been focused on trying to build both team camaraderie and endurance in preseason practices.
"Cross country is a very hard sport," Mulvaney said. "It's not just physically tough, it's also mentally tough. To build that camaraderie with one another, you no only rely on yourself but also your teammates. It's such an individualized sport, but in order to run miles like that you have to be kind of crazy. So you have to have other people out cheering you on."
Williams feels that running track in the spring will benefit her for the fall cross country season.
"This offseason, I definitely wanted to work my hardest because I knew this was my last season," Williams said. "I was running four to five days a week and in any 5K I could get in. I would definitely say my time has improved, so I'm really excited for this upcoming season.
Both Williams and Harlan pointed to the Salisbury race as one of their favorite courses to run in.
Although it has been scorching hot during summer practices, Mulvaney wants to prepare her team for different weather conditions it will face in the fall season.
"We've had mornings where we literally are soaking wet after running and also have literally run in the snow," Mulvaney said. "So it's from one side of the season to another. We see all of the different elements, so it is where you kind of just have to determine what works best for your athletes and prepare them for anything."
2021 Schedule
Aug. 31 -- Salisbury 3500
Sept. 3 -- Mexico Invitational
Sept. 11 -- Palmyra Invitational
Sept. 30 -- Moberly Invitational
Oct. 9 -- Marion County Invitational
Oct. 18 -- Robert Kelsay Invitational at Salisbury