MONROE CITY, Mo. — After being down by eight runs at one point, the Monroe City baseball team rallied back to defeat Van-Far 15-14 on Friday at Monroe City.
Monroe City was down 9-1 going into the third inning when the Panthers exploded for nine runs to take the lead.
Colten Barger started the game and was pulled after two innings after giving up six earned runs and having four strikeouts. Gavin Mudd earned a relief win after going five innings with three strikeouts.
Panthers left fielder Owen Fuemmeler went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base. Mudd went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs and two RBIs.
Monroe City (6-9) has won four games in a row and will play at Clark County (6-11) on Monday at 5 p.m.