MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City had a big day in Saturday's Class 2 Sectional 2 meet at Monroe City High School, qualifying in nine boys and eight girls events for the state meet.
Panthers sophomore Waylon DeGrave won the boys long jump (22-01.75) and triple jump (43-00.50), and will compete in both events at the state meet.
Monroe City freshman Gage Woolen won the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 52.19.
Panthers junior Cameron Jones qualified for the state in the boys 100-meter dash, placing fourth with a time of 11.17.
Monroe City senior Josiah Talton placed third in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 23.37 to qualify for state.
The Monroe City boys 4x100-meter relay team of Jones, DeGreave, Joshua Talton and Ceaton Pennewell won with a time of 44.16.
The Monroe City boys 4x200-meter relay team of Jones, Jaylyn Countryman, Joshua Talton and Josiah Talton won with a time of 1:32.81.
The Monroe City boys 4x400-meter relay team of Woolen, DeGrave, Countryman and Josiah Talton won with a time of 3:32.13.
The Monroe City boys 4x800-meter relay team of Jackson Wheeler, Korbyn Cheek and Woolen placed third with a time of 8:41.22, qualifying for state.
Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams won the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:23.45. She also qualified for the 400-meter dash after placing third with a time of 1:02.57.
Panthers senior Carly Youngblood won the girls pole vault with a distance of 11-00.00. She qualified for two other state events, placing second in 100-meter hurdles (16.76) and third in 300-meter hurdles (50.37).
Monroe City freshman Audri Youngblood won the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.59.
The Monroe City girls 4x400-meter relay team of Williams, Carly Youngblood, Audri Youngblood and Abigail Smith won with a time of 4:13.24.
The Monroe City girls team 4x800-meter relay team of Williams, Audri Youngblood, Ella Hays and Meghan Hays won with a time of 10:28.04.
Monroe City will compete in the Class 2 state track and field championship on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.