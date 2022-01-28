MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Two last second free throws by Monroe City senior Mackenzie Moss was the difference in the game with the Lady Panthers defeating Hannibal 36-34 on Friday.
Moss would also lead Monroe City in scoring with 10 points, with sophomore Mari Gares adding eight points.
Hannibal freshman Mariah Mayfield scored a team-high 10 points.
Hannibal (1-12) will host Moberly (11-5) in its next game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Monroe City (6-13) will play at South Shelby (14-3) in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
