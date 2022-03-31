MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Monroe City track and field invitational scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to weather conditions.
The track invitational will now be held on Monday, April 25. Also participating in the meet will be Mark Twain and Palmyra.
Next up for Monroe City and Palmyra is the Clark County Invitational on Tuesday, April 5.
Next up for Mark Twain is Bowling Green meet on Tuesday, April 5.
