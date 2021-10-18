SALISBURY, Mo. — The Monroe City girls cross country team came away with a second-place finish at the Robert Kelsay Invitational in Salisbury.
Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams placed third overall with a time of 21:00.5.
Rounding out Monroe City’s second-place team were sophomore Ella Hays in seventh at 22:49.0, freshman Audri Youngblood in 11th at 23:36.1, freshman Avery Johnson in 35th at 26:26.2 and freshman Gracee Foss in 37th at 26:38.4.
The Monroe City boys team did not have a full team and did not place.
Monroe City senior Kabott Harlan placed fifth overall with a time of 19:05.0. Junior Jackson Wheeler placed 11th with a time of 20:08.4.
