MONROE CITY, Mo. — Four players from the Monroe City boys basketball team have earned MBCA Class 3 District 7 All-District Team honors.
Among the Monroe City players selected included junior guard Joshua Talton, senior forward Logan Buhlig, junior guard Josiah Talton and junior Jaedyn Robertson.
Other players selcted to the All-District included Fayette senior Kyle Schleeter, Fayette junior Dalton Collins, South Callaway junior Trynnen Gray, South Shelby senior Cole Mitchell, South Callaway senior Brandon Brewer and South Shelby sophomore Trey Countryman.
Panthers head coach Brock Edris was also named Class 3 District 7 Coach of the Year.
Monroe City (24-2) advanced to the state tournament for the fifth straight season and are coming off a Final Four appearance last season.