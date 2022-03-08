Monroe City was well-represented for All-Conference boys basketball selections for the Clarence Cannon Conference.
Monroe City senior guard Joshua Talton and senior forward Jaedyn Robertson were First Team All-Conference selections.
Monroe City senior guard Josiah Talton was a Second Team selection and senior guard Kyle Hays was a Honorable Mention selection.
Joshua Talton was also named CCC Player of the Year and Monroe City head coach Brock Edris was named CCC Coach of the Year.
Palmyra placed sophomore forward Bear Bock and senior guard Alex Loman on the All-Conference Second Team.
Rounding out the First Team selections included Macon junior Boston Douglas, Centralia senior Grant Erisman and Highland senior Drew Mallett.
Rounding out the Second Team selections included Highland senior Alex Meyer, Clark COunty junior Carter Briscoe, South Shelby junior Trey Countryman, Macon junior Maurice Magruder, Macon junior Hayden Lovingier, Centralia senior Beau Gordon, Brookfield senior Bryson Collier and Highland senior Cameron Bringer.
Rounding out the Honorable Mention selections included South Shelby junior Zaiden Wood, Macon junior MyKel Linear and Centralia senior Noah Brooks.
Monroe City was the conference champion with a perfect 7-0 record within the CCC and a 22-5 overall record.
Rounding out the conference standings was Macon in second, Highland in third, Centralia in fourth, Palmyra in fifth, South Shelby in sixth, Brookfield in seventh and Clark County in eighth.
