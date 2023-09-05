MEXICO, Mo. -- Several local schools competed in the Mexico Invitational on Saturday.
The Monroe City girls team placed first overall, just above Hannibal. Bowling Green placed sixth.
Hannibal senior Jocelyn Dorsey won the girls race, followed by Mexico sophomore Maggie Ramsey and Monroe City freshman Bradi Keller.
Hannibal sophomore Jordan Puterbaugh placed eighth, Monroe City freshman Emily Spalding placed 10th, Bowling Green sophomore Addison Lilley placed 12th, South Shelby junior Abigail Osborn placed 14th and Monroe City senior Gracee Foss placed 14th.
On the boys side, Centralia won, Mexico was second and Hannibal was third. Palmyra placed sixth, Mark Twain placed seventh and Monroe City placed eighth.
Montgomery County junior Jadrian Thurmon won the boys race.
Other top local finishers included South Shelby junior Noah Wilt in third, Hannibal junior David Munger in fifth, Mark Twain junior Sam Northcutt in sixth, South Shelby junior Titus Moore in 11th, Palmyra senior Jacob Barnes in 22nd and Hannibal senior Sam Schisler in 23rd.
Mark Twain's Lucy Norton won the girls junior varsity race.
"I saw a lot of positive things to start our season," said Mark Twain cross country coach Erin Mack. "We are a young team with some key returners with lots of potential. This was a good meet for us to get our race legs under us and give us a starting point."
Mark Twain will compete in the Van-Far meet on Tuesday afternoon.
