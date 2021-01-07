CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — After a slow start offensively, the Monroe City boys basketball team picked up the pace in the Panthers 66-39 win over Louisiana in the Clopton Tournament semifinals on Thursday.
Louisiana jumped out to an early 4-0 lead before Panthers junior forward Jaedyn Robertson started draining three-pointers.
Robertson would score 11 points in the first quarter on his way to a 16-point and two-rebound performance.
Monroe City head coach Brock Edris credited Robertson for stretching the floor.
“It was tied up (or close), and all of the sudden we were up by 10,” Edris said. “It kind of really changed the look of the game and how they had to defend us to an extent, because they had to respect the fact he could shoot.”
By the end of the first quarter, Monroe City took a 21-11 lead.
It took some time to get Panthers junior guard Joshua Talton to find his shooting touch, but he started heating up as the game went on. He would finish with a team-high 21 points and grabbed three rebounds.
“He missed a few early, but he kept playing,” Edris said. “It was kind of like that the other night too. He finishes well around the basket and he’s a strong player.”
In the second half, it was senior forward Logan Buhlig who had the hot hand, scoring 10 points after halftime. Buhlig would finish with 16 points and three rebounds.
Monroe City junior guard Kyle Hays finished with five points, but made several key passes to set up teammates for scores.
“I felt like our guys were trying to share the basketball and trying to find their teammates to get the best shot available,” Edris said. “We got a multitude of guys who can step around the perimeter and shoot the ball with confidence. It’s just the matter of getting the ball to them on time and on target.”
Monroe City scored 16 less points in Thursday’s semifinal win over Louisiana than they did in Tuesday’s quarterfinal win against Silex. At times, Louisiana was able to disrupt the Panthers offense.
“Coach (Matt) Smith does a tremendous job of teaching those guys,” Edris said. “Those guys, they are always in a defensive stance, and always communicating and talking. We had to work to score and do some different things.”
Monroe City (8-1) will play in the Clopton Tournament championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Panthers will play the winner of the Winfield and Clopton semifinal game, which played following Monroe City’s win on Thursday.
Edris said either team will be a strong opponent for Monroe City.
“It’s going to be a good environment,” Edris said. “It’s going to be a good test for our team to grow. No matter what, we are just going to be ready to play.”