MONROE CITY, Mo. — Senior guard Bailee Hays may not be the leading scorer for the Monroe City girls basketball team, but she makes a big impact on the court.
The defense and assists from Hays helped set up forwards Riley Quinn and Haley Hagan, and led Monroe City to a 63-47 win over visiting Montgomery City Tuesday night at Monroe City High School.
“It doesn’t necessarily show up in the stat column, but it was probably one of the best games (Hays) played,” said Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard. “She had a whole bunch of assists and a whole bunch of steals. When we were struggling, she was able to give us kind of a spark.”
Montgomery County went with an aggressive defensive press and it led to a lot of first half turnovers by Monroe City.
Although Monroe City took a 22-15 lead to halftime, the Panthers were not firing on all cylinders in the first half.
“We could be up 30 or we could be down 20, and they are still going to press us,” Leonard said. “That’s how (Montgomery County) plays. They have a good team and we knew it was coming.”
During halftime, Leonard told his team to calm down and take advantage of their strengths.
“(Montgomery County) put pressure on the passing lanes,” Leonard said. “We were forcing some things we didn’t need to and once we calmed down ... we were at least getting a look at two points every single time down the floor.”
In the third quarter, Monroe City started to pull away, outscoring Montgomery County by a 21-14 margin.
It was Quinn who had the hot hand after halftime, scoring 12 of her team-high 24 points in the third quarter.
Hagan led the team in scoring in the first half, with 10 points. She scored 10 more in the second half to get to 20 points, giving Monroe City two 20-point scorers.
“They just keep doing what they are doing, playing off of each other,” Leonard said. “Our guards are doing a good job of finding them and those two girls are doing a good job of finishing in the paint for us.”
After being held scoreless in the first half, Hays scored eight points in the second half and was 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
Monroe City senior guard Hallie Dyer also picked up her play in the second half, and finished third on the team with nine points.
“I thought Hallie did what she needed to do to control the game after she got in foul trouble early there,” Leonard said. “She played really well the rest of the way.”
Montgomery County junior guard Sam Queathem led her team with 16 points, and made two three-pointers.
Monroe City (8-0) goes into winter break and resumes play on Monday, Jan. 4 as the No. 1 seed in the Clopton Tournament against No. 8 seed Silex.
The Panthers will take the next week off before returning to practice to prepare for Silex on Jan. 4.
“We will just keep playing and see what happens,” Leonard said about starting the season off 8-0.