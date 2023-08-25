CENTER, Mo. -- Monroe City grinded out a 32-16 win over Mark Twain as both teams battled the heat to kick off the 2023 season.
The Panthers dominated the first half, but the Tigers picked up the pace in the second half and kept it competitive.
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 11:23 pm
CENTER, Mo. -- Monroe City grinded out a 32-16 win over Mark Twain as both teams battled the heat to kick off the 2023 season.
The Panthers dominated the first half, but the Tigers picked up the pace in the second half and kept it competitive.
Monroe City drove down the field on its first possession with Quincy Mayfield punching in a one-yard touchdown run to take an early 6-0 lead.
Panthers defensive end Gabe Creel came away with a 17-yard sack of Mark Twain quarterback Aiden Waters to disrupt the Tigers first possession, the first of several big plays by Creel.
Mark Twain returned the favor and stuffed a fourth and goal later in the first quarter.
Mayfield broke free for a 39-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 12-0 lead.
Waylon DeGrave picked off a pass from Tigers quarterback Nolan Epperson, which would set up a one-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run by Abram Smyser a few plays later to give the Panthers a 20-0 lead.
Panthers quarterback Trey Smyser came up with several big plays in a Monroe City drive right before halftime, starting with a 44-yard run. Smyser then threw a eight-yard pass to DeGrave to put Monroe City right at the goal line and proceeded to run in a one-yard run on a keeper.
Monroe City entered halftime with a 26-0 lead, but the Tigers would receive the ball to start the second half.
Just a couple plays into Mark Twain's opening possession of the second half, Jack Dotson scampered for a 54-yard touchdown run. After a two-point conversion run by Waters, the Tigers narrowed Monroe City's lead to 26-8.
In Monroe City's next possession, Dylan Ross broke through for a 59-yard run, which would later set up a touchdown pass by Smyser to give the Panthers a 32-8 lead.
Mark Twain linebacker Danny Powell came away with a fumble recovery near the end of the third quarter.
Tigers running back Eli Tobin ran in a four-yard touchdown in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. After a two-point conversion, Mark Twain cut the Panthers lead to 32-16.
Monroe City intercepted a pass from Epperson in the final minute to seal the game.
Up next for Mark Twain (0-1) is a road game against Winfield on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
Up next for Monroe City (1-0) is the home opener against Montgomery County on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
