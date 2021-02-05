Monroe City moves to 19-0 after win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. – On the strength of a dominating first half, the Monroe City Lady Panthers posted a wide 56-34 win over host Bowling Green on Friday night.
It was a perfectly workman-like performance for the Lady Panthers, who won thriller on Tuesday night, 69-65, against rival South Shelby in game filled with big plays. Nothing spectacular. Just an overwhelming game over the host Lady Bobcats.
“I thought defensively we were OK. Our man defense was particularly good on the first half — much better than against South Shelby the other night. We really worked on that this week,” said coach Cody Leonard.
Still, the Lady Bobcats were not a match for Monroe City, which remains undefeated at 19-0 on the season.
At 7:30 left in the first quarter, sophomore forward Haley Hagan grabbed a tough rebound, scored on an easy layup to score the first of her 13 points in the game, and the Lady Panthers were up 6-0, forcing Bowling Green coach Jared Runyon to take an early timeout.
Bowling Green regrouped briefly as Bowling Green junior Grace Twellman nailed the first of a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to make the score 7-3.
Monroe City quickly scored when scored when Hallie Dyer hit on a long 3-pointer, followed by a pair of baskets by senior Riley Quinn, who scored 23 points on the night.
Hagan and Quinn combined to control the boards early in the game, and Lady Panthers led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter.
“It was really good that we could the looks in that what we wanted and just get some easy shots in the post or on the outside,” Hagan said after the game when asked about her commanding inside performance in the first half.
Bowling Green held the Lady Panthers off the scoreboard for the first 3:30 of the second quarter, but at 4:55 left in the quarter, Quinn made a tough layup against two defenders to open a scoring floodgate. With three-pointers for both Dyer and Bailee Hays and tough rebounding by Hagan, Monroe City held a comfortable 34-15 lead at halftime.
However, the Lady Panthers were flat in the third quarter as whistles were blowing freely to call fouls. The Lady Panthers only scored 6 points in the quarter, all from the foul line. Hagan went 4-for-6 from the foul line in the quarter. Monroe City did not hit on a single field goal.
“The officials didn’t help us,” Leonard said of the third quarter. “Ultimately, the foul situation caused us to change up, but it is what it is. But it’s over. We’ll get ready for the next game against Palmyra on Tuesday.”
In the fourth quarter, Quinn’s eight points and Dyer’s five points, which included her third basket from 3-point range, paced a 17-point blitz by Monroe City, while the Lady Panthers held Bowling Green to 10 points.
Monroe City plays host to Palmyra on Tuesday at 6 p.m.