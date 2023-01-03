CLARKSVILLE, Mo. -- The Monroe City and Mark Twain girls basketball teams fell in the Clopton Tournament opening round games on Monday.
Clopton defeated Monroe City 58-39 in the Clopton Tournament quarterfinal after the Lady Panthers held a 27-24 lead at halftime.
Clopton freshman Tinleigh Spoonster scored a team-high 13 points, while Monroe City junior Lucy Pratt led her team in scoring with 10 points.
Mark Twain fell to Winfield 62-31 in the Clopton Tournament quarterfinal.
Monroe City (3-8) will play Mark Twain (0-9) in the consolation semifinal at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
