UNIONVILLE, Mo. -- Monroe City excelled at the Class 2 District 3 track and field meet at Putnam County High School on Saturday, with the boys team winning and the girls team placing second.
It was the ninth straight district title for the Monroe City boys team.
The Monroe City boys team qualified three relay teams for sectionals -- the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Cameron Jones, Waylon DeGrave, Joshua Talton and Ceaton Pennewell set a new school record with a time of 44.12.
Panthers sophomore Waylon DeGrave will be going to sectionals in both the boys long jump and triple jump.
Monroe City senior Josiah Talton qualified for boys triple jump and the 200-meter dash.
Panthers senior Kabott Harlan qualified in the boys 800-meter dash.
Monroe City junior Cameron Jones will be going to sectionals for the 100-meter dash.
The Youngblood sisters both qualified for sectionals in pole vault, with Carly winning the event and Audri placing third.
In the girls 300-meter hurdles, the Youngblood sisters also both qualified for sectionals with Audri winning the event and Carly placing third.
Carly Youngblood also qualified for sectionals in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a third-place finish.
Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams came away with a pair of wins in the girls 400-meter dash and 800-meter run.
Williams was also part of two relay teams that qualified for sectionals.
The Monroe City 4x400-meter girls relay team of Abigail Smith, Carly Youngblood, Audri Youngblood and Williams won.
Monroe City's 4x800-meter relay team of Audri Youngblood, Meghan Hays, Ella Hays and Williams also came away with a win.
Panthers senior Kenzie Moss placed fourth in girls javelin to qualify for sectionals.
Monroe City will host the sectional meet on Saturday, May 14, starting at 9 a.m.
