MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City has a mixture of senior athletes looking to cap off their high school careers and young athletes making their first or second trip to the state meet.
No where is this more apparent than with the Youngblood sisters, senior Carly and freshman Audri, who both will be going to the state meet.
Both Youngblood sisters will be competing in the 300-meter hurdles and are part of the Monroe City girls 4x400-meter relay team.
“She definitely pushes me in the 300 (hurdles), because she’s more of the distance Youngblood,” Carly Youngblood said. “In the 4x4, I get to handoff to her. Which is pretty cool seeing that it will be the last race for me at state and my track career. I get to end it handing off to her.”
Carly Youngblood will also be competing in the girls 100-meter hurdles and pole vault.
In pole vault, Carly Youngblood finished the season undefeated in girls during the regular season and finished second overall at state in the event in 2021.
“I finally beat my PR (personal record) I set at state last year, so it was pretty exciting,” Carly Youngblood said. “I got 11 feet for my personal best to win the sectionals ... and I’m really excited to go to state and see what I can do.”
Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams also went undefeated in an event, the girls 800-meter run.
Williams also qualified for the girls 400-meter dash and was part of two relay teams that made the state meet.
“I was a little nervous at the sectional meet because every meet could be your last meet,” Williams said. “We PR’d in the 4x8. I ran the same time I’ve been running in the 400 and got third. I didn’t feel very confident going into the 800, but I had to remind myself I’m undefeated in that event. If I want it, I’ve got to go after it. I went out there and ran a great time, even though I just ran the 400.”
Williams said it was kind of bittersweet to be closing out her high school career.
“Each day we are kind of counting down the days (at practice),” Williams said. “Every day is (closer to) our last one out there. I said since I’ve been a freshman, I wonder what it’s like to be a senior because you’ve got a different kind of motivation.”
Williams joins fellow senior Carly Youngblood on the girls 4x400-meter relay team, along with Audri Youngblood and sophomore Abigail Smith.
Carly Youngblood was a late addition to the 4x400 team this season.
“I kind of got thrown into the 4x4 late into the season,” Carly Youngblood said. “I haven’t done it since my freshmen year. I’m just going to do what I can to help our relay team and hopefully we can do well in that.”
Williams and Smith were part of last year’s 4x400 team that finished fourth overall at state.
“We changed our handoffs,” Williams said. “We used to shuffle and we kind of switched them to cut off a few seconds. Other than that, just been doing the same thing.”
Williams and Audri Youngblood are joined by sophomore Ella Hays and freshman Meghan Hays on the girls 4x800-meter relay team.
Williams and Ella Hays were both part of the 4x800 team that won at state last year.
On the boys side, all four relay teams will be appearing in this year’s state meet, with three of those teams earning wins in last weekend’s sectional meet at Monroe City High School.
Panthers senior Josiah Talton is part of two state relay teams, the 4x200 and 4x400, which both placed seventh in last year’s state meet.
“It think it’s great because we are running good now,” Josiah Talton said. “(We are) getting our chemistry down and our handoffs are better.”
Joining Josiah Talton on the 4x200 team is junior Cameron Jones, Jaylyn Countryman and Joshua Talton.
Freshman Gage Woolen, sophomore Waylon DeGrave and junior Jaylyn Countryman join Josiah Talton on the 4x400 team.
DeGrave said he would like for the relay teams to place in the top-five.
“Everybody did their part (at sectionals),” DeGrave said. “We wanted to handoff first and (I kept) the lead and (Countryman) kept the lead, so it made it easy for the last guy.”
DeGrave is also part of the 4x100 team, along with Jones, Joshua Talton and Ceaton Pennewell.
Besides the relay races, DeGrave will also compete in the boys long jump and triple jump after winning both events in last weekend’s sectional meet.
“I PR’d (in long jump) and did better than I’ve done before the (sectional) meet, so that’s really helped put me on the board,” DeGrave said. “I’ve also been struggling to get on the board (in triple jump). I’ve just put a lot of work into it recently and it all came together.”
Josiah Talton placed fifth in triple jump at the sectional meet, just missing out on qualifying for state in that event.
“Waylon has been working super hard on his jumps and he got first place in both of them,” Josiah Talton said. “He PR’d and I’m proud of him and he’s really improving. Can’t wait to see what he does at state.”
Josiah Talton will also compete in the boys 200-meter dash after placing third in sectionals. He finished eighth overall at last year’s state meet.
In sectionals, Josiah Talton set a personal record in the 200-meter dash and he feels like he has improved after some struggles during the regular season.
“It feels great,” Josiah Talton said. “Throughout high school, I usually placed and went to state in all three events. Besides (not making the cut in) triple jump, it feels great. I love my team and it’s just fun.”
Jones and Woolen will also compete in an individual event, with Jones placing fourth in the 100-meter dash at sectionals and Woolen winning the 400-meter dash at sectionals.
The Class 2 state track and field championships will kick off on Friday morning and run through Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.