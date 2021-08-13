MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City enters the 2021 season with a talented and experienced football team, looking to make a deep run into the postseason.
The Panthers return five Clarence Cannon Conference All-Conference players and have increased numbers and depth coming into the season.
“Obviously the goal at the end of the year is to win a state title, but to do that you will have to take it one game at a time,” said Monroe City quarterback Kyle Hays. “Don’t get too focused on the postseason. Don’t get too focused on the next opponent. Just go week-by-week.”
Hays enters his senior season with a solid offensive line and several weapons at the skill positions.
“We are blessed with numerous skill athletes,” said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. “I think that will allow us an opportunity to be more dynamic.”
In the backfield, Monroe City will have Joshua Talton at halfback and Ceaton Pennewell at fullback, who both were All-Conference selections in 2020. The Panthers also have Landon Utterback and Waylon DeGrave as options at running back.
All-Conference wide receiver Logan Buhlig graduated, but Monroe City has several options in the passing game with wide receivers Josiah Talton and Jaylyn Countryman, along with tight end Deion White.
“I feel very confident because we’ve got Joshua Talton at halfback, Ceaton Pennewell at fullback and Landon Utterback at wingback,” Josiah Talton said. “We’ve got a really good quarterback and our line has bunch of experience over the years. I’m just very confident in my team.”
Monroe City graduated First Team All-Conference offensive lineman Connor Pfaff, but returns several players with experience.
“We will need to gel quickly,” Kirby said. “We have a solid nucleus returning and that will ease some of the pressure on our skill positions.”
Defensively, the Panthers will be led by Pennewell at middle linebacker, DeGrave in the defensive backfield, Josiah Talton at safety, Joshua Talton at linebacker. Junior Landan Holland also figures to have a prominent role after a strong season as a sophomore.
“Josiah is an athlete and he went to state track and he’s All-Conference at basketball,” Hays said. “Ceaton is just a horse and I don’t want to ever go up against Ceaton.”
The Panthers graduated All-Conference defensive lineman Cecil Masterson and Pfaff and are relying on younger players to step up to fill those roles.
Options on the defensive line include Bo Patterson, Jager Hays, Holland and Dawson Carr.
“I feel like we we’ll be better than last season,” Josiah Talton said. “I feel like Jager and Dawson Carr are big boys we’ve got out on the field this year. Also Landan Holland played last a lot last year, so they’ve got a bunch of confidence coming in.”
Pennewell earned First Team All-Conference honors in 2020 and is entering his junior season. He joins a linebacking corp that includes Joshua Talton and Utterback.
“We’ve got monsters,” Josiah Talton said. “We’ve got Ceaton and he’s put on straight muscle in the offseason. Then we’ve got Landon Utterback, so I feel that we’ve still got strong linebackers.”
With Buhlig and Kelson Painter graduating, Josiah Talton looks to take more of a leadership role in the secondary.
“This is going to be my second year (as a starter),” Josiah Talton said. “Logan Buhlig and Kelson Painter taught me a lot last year. So, I feel like this year I can help the sophomores and juniors coming up.”
Last season, Hays earned All-Conference honors as a return specialist.
“I feel like we have a dynamic group that will allow us to make big plays on special teams,” Kirby said.
2021 Schedule
Aug. 27 — at St. Pius X
Sept. 3 — at Winfield with Elsberry
Sept. 10 — South Shelby
Sept. 17 — at Centralia
Sept. 24 — Palmyra
Oct. 1 — at Brookfield
Oct. 8 — Macon
Oct. 15 — Clark County
Oct. 22 — at Highland