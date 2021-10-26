Not only did Monroe City win the Clarence Cannon Conference football title, the Panthers led the conference with 14 All-Conference selections when the teams were announced on Tuesday.
Monroe City had an 8-1 overall record and a 8-1 record within the Clarence Cannon Conference. David Kirby was named Conference Coach of the Year and Ceaton Pennewell was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Making the First Team All-Conference for Monroe City were Waylon DeGrave as a wide receiver, Deion White as a tight end, Joshua Talton as a running back and outside linebacker, Pennewell as a running back and middle linebacker, Bo Patterson as a offensive lineman, Josiah Talton as a safety and Kyle Hays as a defensive back.
Second Team All-Conference selections for Monroe City included Cade Chapman as a tight end, Blake Yager as a offensive lineman and Landan Holland as a defensive lineman. Honorable Mention selections for the Panthers included Hays as a quarterback and Landon Utterback as a linebacker.
Palmyra finished with a 4-5 overall record and 4-3 record within the conference. The Panthers had a total of 11 All-Conference selections.
Earning First Team All-Conference selections for Palmyra were Luke Triplett as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman, Brayden Madden as a defensive lineman, Landyn Smith as a defensive back, punter and kicker and Noah Getz as an outside linebacker.
Palmyra also had Second Team All-Conference selections for Collin Arch as an all-purpose player, Jose Juarez as an offensive lineman and Alex Wilson as a linebacker. Christian Johnson was an Honorable Mention pick as a defensive back.
Other First Team All-Conference selections included Centralia all-purpose player/linebacker Beau Gordon, Highland quarterback Drew Mallett, Macon wide receiver/kick returner Chrisjen Riekeberg, Highland running back/linebacker Robert Goehl, Brookfield offensive lineman/defensive lineman Austin Tucker, Centralia offensive lineman Seth Hasekamp, Highland offensive lineman Blake Kaylor, South Shelby defensive back Wyatt Owens, Brookfield defensive end Tommy Gunn and Clark County punter Colin Hunziker.
Gordon was named Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Other Second Team All-Conference selections included South Shelby quarterback Trey Countrymen, South Shelby wide receiver Cameron Wiseman, Highland wide receiver/defensive back Cameron Bringer, Gunn as a running back, Centralia running back/defensive back Kyden Wilkerson, Macon running back Trevon Shrum, Brookfield offensive lineman Trent Polley, Centralia offensive lineman Bradley Werkmeister, Clark County offensive lineman Dane Brewer, Brookfield defensive back Jaden Abongo, Hunziker as a defensive back, South Shelby defensive end P.J. Schmidt, South Shelby linebacker Ryder Friesz and Macon punter Preston Stewart.
Other Honorable Mention selections included Brookfield offensive lineman Peyton Armstrong, Centralia wide receiver Mason Barr, Clark County wide receiver Briston Kirchner, Highland wide receiver Devin Stutsman, Highland kicker Zander Johnson, Macon all-purpose player Mykel Linear, Macon outside linebacker Gage Lewis and South Shelby defensive back Levi Blevin.
