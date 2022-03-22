MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City opened up its track and field season with a triangular home meet with Marceline and Westran on Monday.
Senior Emmalee Williams picked up wins in both the girls 400 and 800-meter runs.
Williams was also part of the girls 4X400-meter relay team that finished first, along with Abigail Smith, Audri Youngblood and Meghan Hays.
The Monroe City 4X800-meter relay team of Ella Hays, Meghan Hays, Avery Johnson and Audri Youngblood also placed first.
Senior Carly Youngblood won the girls pole vault, while placing second in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles.
Smith placed second in both the girls 200 and 400-meter runs, while winning the long jump.
Johnson placed second in the girls 800-meter run and third in the 1,600-meter run.
Monroe City sophomore Emilee Lehenbauer placed second in the girls 100-meter run and discus, while Ella Hays placed second in the 1,600-meter run.
Senior Keely Hendrix placed second in the girls shot put, while Meghan Hays placed second in the triple jump.
Panthers senior Kabott Harlan came away with a hat trick of wins, in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
Junior Jackson Wheeler placed second in the 800 and 3,200-meter runs.
Panthers senior Josiah Talton won the boys 100-meter and placed second in the triple jump.
A pair of freshman came away with wins, as Lorenzo Karr won the 400-meter run and Gage Woolen won the 300-meter hurdles. Woolen also came away with second place in the high jump.
Senior Joshua Talton won the boys discus and placed second in the 200-meter run.
Junior Landon Utterback won the boys pole vault.
Sophomore Waylon DeGrave won the boys long jump and triple jump.
Junior Cameron Jones placed second in the boys 100-meter run and third in the 200-meter run.
The boys won three team events, the 4X100, 4X200 and 4X400-meter relays.
Up next for the Panthers is the Monroe City Open on Thursday, starting at 3:30 p.m.
