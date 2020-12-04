Monroe City is hoping third times the charm

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City girls basketball team has fallen just short of winning the Monroe City Tournament the past two seasons.
Monroe City girls basketball head coach Cody Leonard hopes to change that this season.
“We have been so close the past few years,” Leonard said. “Every year the tournament is a good test to see where you are at.”
No. 1 seed Monroe City will begin its quest for the tournament title on Monday, when they play No. 8 seed Louisiana.
Palmyra won the tournament last season, but enters this season with a new head coach and the No. 3 seed. The Panthers will play No. 6 seed Paris on Tuesday.
“We just need to execute what we do on both ends of the floor,” said Palmyra girls basketball head coach Alex Brandenburg. “It will be our first game of the year, so we just need to make sure we come out, play hard and execute.”
Brandenburg has previous experience as Mark Twain’s head coach, who are in a different tournament bracket this year.
There is still a chance that Palmyra and Mark Twain could meet in a later round, though.
“It would be a lot of furn to coach against Mark Twain,” Brandenburg said. “I really enjoyed coaching those girls and it’s been fun watching them continue to grow under Coach Boswell.”
Mark Twain enters the tournament as the No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 seed Marion County on Monday.
“We are going to focus on our defense and being able to force them into tough possessions that will hopefully lead to some offense on the other end for us,” said Mark Twain girls basketball head coach Matt Boswell.
The Mark Twain and Marion County matchup is a rematch from last season, with the Tigers winning.
“(Mark Twain) is a physical team and Coach Boswell does a nice job of getting ready to play,” said Marion County girls basketball head coach Reed Plunkett. “We will have to match their physicality and do our best to control the tempo of the game.”
Boswell has similiar respect for what Plunkett has done with the Marion County girls team.
“He constantly has some of the hardest playing teams we ever face off against,” Boswell said. “In order for us to be successful against them, we need to match or exceed the intensity and toughness that they bring.”
The other Tuesday first round game is between No. 2 seed South Shelby and No. 7 seed Van-Far.