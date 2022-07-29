MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Monroe CIty boys track and field team will host a recognition banquet for the team's accomplishments on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.
The recognition banquet will be held at the North Park gazebos in Monroe City.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Monroe CIty boys track and field team will host a recognition banquet for the team's accomplishments on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.
The recognition banquet will be held at the North Park gazebos in Monroe City.
The Monroe City 4x400-meter relay team of Gage Woolen, Waylon DeGrave, Jaylyn Countryman and Josiah Talton placed second at state with a time of 3:30.16.
The Panthers 4x100-meter relay team of Cameron Jones, DeGrave, Joshua Talton and Ceaton Pennewell placed third at state with a time of 43.97.
The Monroe City 4x800-meter relay team of Jackson Wheeler, Woolen, Nathan Keck and Kabott Harlan placed 13th with a time of 8:45.86 at state.
The Panthers 4x200-meter relay team of Jones, Countryman, Joshua Talton and Josiah Talton placed 11th at state with a time of 1:34.02.
DeGrave placed third at state in the long jump.
Other state individual performances included Josiah Talton placing 13th in the 200-meter dash, Woolen placing 11th in the 400-meter dash and Jones placing 12th in the 100-meter dash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.