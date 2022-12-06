MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The first round matchup between No. 1 seed Monroe City and No. 8 seed Marion County has typically been an afterthought in past seasons of the Monroe City Tournament.
MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The first round matchup between No. 1 seed Monroe City and No. 8 seed Marion County has typically been an afterthought in past seasons of the Monroe City Tournament.
Not this year.
The game was very competitive with the Mustangs giving Monroe City a run for its money, as the Panthers held on for a 51-45 victory on Tuesday night.
It was neck-and-neck during the first quarter with the Panthers clinging to a 13-11 lead by quarter's end.
Monroe City put some distance in the score during the second quarter, taking a 34-21 lead to halftime.
Marion County came out strong in the second half, outscoring Monroe City by a 24-17 margin in the final two quarters.
Panthers senior Reece Buhlig scored a team-high 16 points, while freshman Quincy Mayfield added nine points.
Mustangs sophomore Joey Lagemann led Marion County in scoring with 14 points. Sophomore Caden Stotts put up nine points, all from 3-pointers.
Marion County (2-3) will play Highland (0-3) in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Monroe City (1-0) will play South Shelby (2-2) in the tournament semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
