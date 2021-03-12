MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City Panthers earned a berth in the Missouri Class 3 championship Friday night in dramatic fashion.
Overcoming a weak offensive output for the first three quarters of the game, a gritty defensive performance helped the Panthers to a come-from-behind 42-35 overtime over the Summit Christian Academy Eagles in the semifinal game of the Missouri Show-Me Showdown at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.
The Panthers trailed Eagles from the beginning of the game until 6 minutes left in the game when Kyle Hays took a hard pass beneath the basket and tied the score at 28-28. For the next 6 minutes, the two teams combined for 4 points total to force a 30-30 game into overtime.
Monroe City broke the tie 1 minute into the overtime period when Joshua Talton nailed a pair of free throws after being fouled by Summit Christian’s Cale Johnson, putting the Panthers ahead 32-30 for the first Monroe City lead.
“I guess if we are going to get the lead late, the best time would be overtime,” said Monroe City coach Brock Edris.
The Panthers (27-2) had their lowest point output of the season. The only game with a lower offensive production came in tight 50-46 win over Linn in Sectional play on March 2.
Monroe City was held to single digits in three quarters, breaking into double digits in the third quarter when the Panthers scored 11 points. In the fourth quarter, Monroe City outscored Summit Christian 6-2 in forcing the overtime.
“If you told me we would only score 42 points in the game beforehand, there is no way I would say we win, but our defense played well. We have been before and overcome situations,” Edris said.
The tone of the game was set early as both teams struggled on offense thanks to aggressive defense play that kept shooter off balance, as both teams each missed their first three shots. The scoring drought was broken with 5:48 left in the first quarter when Summit Christian senior Griffin Kliewer nailed a long 3-point shot, giving the Eagles a 3-0 lead.
Kyle Hays quickly took the ball back down court to score a bucket for Monroe City, closing the gap to 3-2. Summit Christian pulled ahead on the next two possessions, moving out to a 7-4 lead. At 1:18 left in the first quarter, Jaedyn Robertson hit a 3-point shot, tying the game at 7-7, the closest the Panther would get until the overtime.
Summit Christian led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles jumped out to a quick 12-7 lead when senior Luke Poppen hit on one of his four shots from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Summit Christian’s 6-foot-8 center, senior Jared Gerdes was dominating inside play, helping the Eagles hold Monroe City to 6 points in the quarter, taking an 18-13 lead at halftime.
Monroe City was at a huge disadvantage in the first half as Joshua Talton, the heart-and-soul of the normally high-flying Panther offense, was largely ineffective because of two fouls called in the first quarter.
Talton’s foul troubles continued in second half, as he was called for two fouls in the third quarter, including his second charge of the night at 5:34 left in the third quarter for his fourth foul, relegating him to the bench for nearly seven minutes, stretching into the fourth quarter.
“Summit did a good job of taking the charge and that caused issues,” Talton said. “But I never lost confidence my teammates to get the job done. While I was sitting out, coach and my dad (assistant coach Ed Talton) told me to be more disciplined and patient.”
With Talton on the bench, Hays provided a spark as the Panthers chipped away at the lead, closing the gap to 28-24 at the end of the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Robertson and Deion White combined to show down and frustrate Gerdes. They were helped by Logan Buhlig who rejected a shot by the center, who stands four inches taller, drawing huge cheers from Monroe City fans and providing a spark for the Panthers.
“He tried fake me and I stuck with him,” Buhlig said. “I jumped higher than I ever have and got the block.”
Monroe City squares off with unbeaten Hartville (30-0) at 6 p.m. on Saturday for the Class 3 title.