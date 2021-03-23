Monroe City golf aiming for improvement after missed season

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City enters the 2021 boys golf season with a clean slate with only three returning golfers with varsity experience.
With the pandemic canceling the previous season, Monroe City head coach Rodney Galloway is just getting to see many of the Panthers’ golfers.
“I would like to see us shoot as well as we can early on,” Galloway said. “It’s just kind of learning the new kids and returners who didn’t get to play last year to see where we stand. The team goal is to just show improvement each meet ... to be ready for conference and districts.”
Monroe City has spent much of its preseason practicing inside, hitting wedges and putting on mats.
With several of its golfers being part of the basketball team that finished second in Class 3, this week has been the first week all of Monroe City’s golfers have been able to play at Mosswood Meadows Golf Course.
“Biggest things we worked on so far has been getting our swing and seeing what that looks like,” Galloway said. “Then, our putting because that’s where we can take a lot of strokes off if we cut our putts down.”
Monroe City has two seniors on this year’s club, Landon Shinn and Logan Buhlig. Shinn has been part of the golf team all four years, while Buhlig joined his junior season, which ended up being canceled.
Galloway said he is looking to both golfers as team leaders.
“I think they are kind of developing into that role being seniors,” Galloway said. “Of course, Logan is used to it with football and basketball. So, he’s bringing a lot of that experience to us.”
Monroe City has two other golfers with prior varsity experience, juniors AJ Shoemaker and Everett Pangborn.
A third junior, Kyle Hays, has joined the golf team for his first season.
On Monday, Monroe City had its first nine-hole practice at Mosswood Meadows as it prepares for Thursday’s opening meet with Highland and Palmyra.
“I’ve seen several of them that look like they putt really well,” Galloway said. “Logan seems to have a nice stroke, as does Landon and Everett. The new kids, I just don’t know what to expect out of them until I get a chance to see them a little bit more.”
Monroe City has six players who are either in their freshmen or sophomore season.
“Our sophomores didn’t get to play last year, so they are all fresh and new,” Galloway said. “We’ve got a good bunch. I’m excited to see what they can do when we get started.”
One tournament in particular that Galloway is looking forward to is the Hannibal Golf Tournament on April 16.
Galloway said he wants his team to observe how Hannibal plays.
“Without a doubt, Hannibal will be the best team we see all year, no offense to the rest of the teams,” Galloway said. “I like the kids to see what a little extra work can do. That they have the same potential.”