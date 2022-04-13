KINGDOM CITY, Mo. — Monroe City had a successful day at the North Callaway Thunderbird Invitational on Tuesday.
The Monroe City girls team earned 126.5 team points on its way to a first-place finish, while the boys team had 109.5 points in its third-place finish.
Monroe City won two girls relays, winning the 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays.
Panthers senior Emmalee Williams came away with a pair of wins in the girls races, placing first in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.03 and in the 800-meter dash in 2:55.98.
Monroe City senior Carly Youngblood won both hurdle events and the pole vault. She had a time of 17.49 in the 100-meter hurdles and a time of 51.96 in the 300-meter hurdles.
Panthers freshman Audri Youngblood placed third in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 18.44 and sixth in the pole vault.
Monroe City sophomore Ella Hays placed second in the 1,600-meter run in 6:29.04 and third in the 3,200-meter run in 14:27.22.
Other notable finishes for the Panther girls included Abigail Smith placing third in the 400-meter dash, Avery Johnson placing third in the 1,600-meter run, Isabella Stupavsky placing fourth in the 3,200-meter run, Gracee Foss placing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, and Keely Hendrix placing sixth in the high jump.
Panther senior Kabott Harlan won the boys 800-meter run in 2:11.96. Harlan also came in third in the 1,600-meter run and sixth in the 3,200-meter run.
Monroe City freshman Gage Woolen placed third in the boys 110-meter hurdles (17.60) and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (43.93).
Panther junior Cameron Jones placed second in the boys 100-meter dash (11.52) and fifth in the 200-meter dash (24.22).
Monroe City junior Ceaton Pennewell placed third in the boys javelin and fourth in shot put.
Panther junior Dawson Karr placed fourth in boys discus and fifth in shot put.
Monroe City placed third in both the boys 4x200 and 4x800-meter relays.
Other notable finishers for the boys included Waylon DeGrave placing fourth in the long jump, Landon Utterback placing fifth in pole vault, Jaylyn Countryman placing third in the 400-meter dash, and Jackson Wheeler placing second in the 800-meter run.
The Panthers are back in action on Thursday, competing in the Westran Relays. Field events begin at 11:30 a.m. and running events begin at 1:30 p.m.
Monroe City will host the Dennis Hancock Invite at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
