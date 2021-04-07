KAHOKA, Mo. -- The Monroe City girls track and field team finished third overall at the Clark County meet on Tuesday, right behind first-place Clark County and second-place Palmyra.
Monroe City head coach Laura Mulvaney said it was an exciting meet to compete in.
"Although we faced some of the same competition that we generally see, we also were able to test our athletes up against a few teams that we haven't seen yet," Mulvaney said. "It's a lot of fun when we get to see new faces on the track and see how our kids do up against new opponents."
Monroe City won two team races, the 4X400-meter relay and the 4X800-meter relay. The Panthers also finished third in the 4X200-meter relay and fifth in the 4X100-meter relay.
The 4X400-meter relay team won with a time of 4:21.33 and consisted of Abigail Smith, Alivia Chinn, Lexie Birt and Emmalee Williams.
The 4X800-meter relay team won with a time of 10:52.48 and consisted of Lauren Smith, Hannah Jo Wheeler, Ella Hays and Williams.
Williams finished fourth in the 400-meter dash and third in the 800-meter run.
Hays placed third in the 3,200-meter race and fourth in the 1,600-meter race.
Carly Youngblood won the pole vault, placed second in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles. Birt finished third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Monroe City will compete in the Palmyra meet on Thursday with Bowling Green, Canton, Clark County, Hannibal, Louisiana, Marion County, Paris and South Shelby, beginning at 4 p.m.