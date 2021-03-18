Monroe City girls track hungry to compete

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The season ended before it even started last year for the Monroe City girls track and field team.
With it being nearly two years since the last meet, Monroe City is eager to compete in any and all meets going into this season.
“I’ve noticed that missing last year’s season has made our athletes hungrier for success,” said Monroe City head coach Laura Mulvaney. “They missed competing and being able to see their growth physically over the course of the season. So, it’s really rewarding to see how excited they are to get an opportunity to showcase their talents again this spring.”
Seniors Lexie Birt, Riley Fortner, Lauren Smith and Hannah Jo Wheeler are looking to enjoy a successful final season after missing out on last year.
Birt just missed out on making state in the 300-meter hurdles and javelin in her sophomore season and gets another shot in her senior season.
Fortner has been plagued with a hip injury in year’s past and she is hoping to be healthy enough to compete in the pole vault and some relay teams.
Smith was a state-qualifier in cross country last fall and Wheeler had been part of the 4X800-relay team that had qualified for state twice during her career.
Besides those four seniors, Mulvaney will look to Emmalee Williams and Carly Youngblood for leadership. Williams had placed second overall in the 800-meter race at state and was also part of the All-State 4X800-relay team.
“Just this fall, (Williams) was the first runner in Monroe City cross country to place in state, with a 12th-place finish, so we’re looking to her for her leadership and guidance this year,” Mulvaney said. “Carly Youngblood has also been an excellent leader for our team with her drive and determination. Carly barely missed going to state her freshman year in the pole vault, so she has been working to see success this spring.”
Williams will join Ella Hays, Smith and Wheeler as Monroe City’s top distance runners. Hays placed 28th overall at the state cross country meet last fall.
Mulvaney will look to a trio of young runners to be Monroe City’s top sprinters.
“Alivia Chinn missed an opportunity to compete (during her freshman year last) spring but was undefeated in the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes her eighth-grade year,” Mulvaney said. “Mya Gottman and Abigail Smith (were) unable to compete last year in eighth-grade but have been very successful in practice so far.”
Monroe City had a pair of sectional qualifiers in the hurdles during 2019, with Youngblood qualifying in the 100-meter hurdles and Birt qualifying in the 300-meter hurdles.
Youngblood was also a sectional qualifier in the pole vault during 2019. For the high jump, Monroe City will go with Birt, Kylee Feldman and Taylor Pfaff.
In the shot put and discus events, Monroe City will feature Sierra Beaver, Skylar Gosney and Haley Hagan.
Mulvaney has had a lot of competition in practice for spots on relays and individual events.
“Right now we are still determining who will be competing on our relays and who are our top-two in certain events, which is a great problem to have,” Mulvaney said. “All of these girls have been working hard to try to earn a spot to compete. So, it’s really rewarding to see how their hard work and dedication will pay off in the end.”