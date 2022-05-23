JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City girls track and field team placed fourth with 34 points at the Class 2 state meet on Saturday.
Monroe City freshman Audri Youngblood placed seventh in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.50.
The Monroe City girls 4x400-meter relay team of Abigail Smith, Carly Youngblood, Audri Youngblood and Emmalee Williams placed third with a time of 4:16.65.
Williams also won the girls 800-meter dash on Friday.
The Monroe City boys team tied with Steelville for 10th place with 26 points.
The Monroe City boys 4x400-meter relay team of Gage Woolen, Waylon DeGrave, Jaylyn Countryman and Josiah Talton placed second with a time of 3:30.16.
Monroe City placed third in the boys 4x100-meter relay team with a time of 43.97, with a team consisting of Cameron Jones, DeGrave, Joshua Talton and Ceaton Pennewell.
DeGrave placed third in the boys long jump with a distance of 21-08.75.
Mark Twain had two athletes race in the boys 800-meter dash on Saturday, senior Will Owen and freshman Sam Northcutt.
Owen placed 11th in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:04.58 to close out his high school career, while Northcutt placed 16th with a time of 2:07.38.
Marion County senior Delaney Straus placed fourth in the girls Class 1 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:28.87 to close out her high school career.
Straus also placed ninth in the 800-meter dash, fifth in the 1,600-meter run and third in triple jump on Friday.
Mustangs freshman Levi Wright placed 14th in the boys Class 1 1,600-meter run and 11th in the 3,200-meter run.
