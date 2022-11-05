COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Monroe City girls cross country placed 15th in the Class 2 state cross country meet at Gans Creek Course on Saturday.
Junior Meghan Hays led the way for Monroe City, placing 57th with a time of 22:30.80.
Sophomore Avery Johnson placed 91st with a time of 23:16.10.
Junior Ella Hays placed 116th at 23:54.50, sophomore Gracee Foss placed 122nd at 24:03.10, sophomore Audri Youngblood placed 127th at 24:15.70, senior Isabella Stupavsky placed 156th at 27:47.60 and freshman Marissa Hays placed 157th at 28:44.30.
Senior Jackson Wheeler was the lone runner on the boys side for Monroe City. He placed 77th with a time of 18:42.00.
Mark Twain sophomore Sam Northcutt placed 57th in the boys race with a time of 18:25.2.
Mark Twain senior Matera Ellis placed 72nd in the girls race with a time of 22:52.0.
There were 163 girls and 167 boys running in the Class 2 state cross country meet on Saturday.
The Marion County boys team placed 13th in the Class 1 state cross country meet on Saturday.
Marion County sophomore Porter Britt led the way with a 67th-place finish at a time of 19:14.9.
Sophomore Levi Wright placed 90th at 19:41.1, freshman Wyatt Tuley placed 111th at 19:58.7, junior Jackson Stewart placed 117th at 20:05.8, sophomore Mason Wood placed 149th at 21:07.0 and junior Shawn Martin placed 155th at 21:27.7.
