MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City held its second track meet in the past week on Monday, with the Panthers' girls team placing first and the boys team placing second.
Mark Twain saw its boys team place first and its girls team place second.
Rounding out the boys team finishes were South Shelby in third, Paris in fourth, Marion County in fifth and Community in sixth.
Rounding out the girls team finishes were South Shelby in third, Marion County in fourth, Community in fifth and Paris in sixth.
Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams came away with wins in the girls 400-meter dash (1:02.34) and the 800-meter dash (2:27.26).
Panthers senior Carly Youngblood won the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.63) and the pole vault (10-4.00). She also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Monroe City freshman Audri Youngblood won the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.19. She also came in second in the pole vault.
Panthers senior Mackenzie Moss won the girls javelin with a distance of 102-01.25.
Monroe City sophomore Ella Hays came in second in the girls 3,200-meter run (14:31.68) and fourth in the 1,600-meter run (6:26.06).
Panthers senior Keely Hendrix came in second in the girls high jump at 4-08.00.
Monroe City sophomore Abigail Smith placed third in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:07.90.
Panthers junior Isabella Stupavsky placed third in the girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 15:32.40.
The Monroe City girls team won the 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay races. They also placed third in the 4x100 and 4x200.
Mark Twain sophomore Madison Boleach won the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.75.
Tigers freshman Shaelyn Shepherd won the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 30.56.
Mark Twain junior Matera Ellis won the girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:56.18. She also placed second in the 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 800-meter run.
Tigers sophomore Anna Owen placed second in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 31.81.
Mark Twain freshman Jordan Ball placed second in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.87.
Tigers sophomore Autumn Armour placed third in the girls 100-meter dash (14.34) and third in long jump (14-03.75).
Mark Twain junior Madison Epperson won the girls shot put with a distance of 30-07.75.
Tigers senior Bre Black placed second in the girls long jump with a distance of 14-06.00).
Marion County senior Delaney Straus won the girls 1,600-meter run (5:50.93) and triple jump (34-11.00). She also placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:31.58.
Mustangs senior Halle Keilholz placed second in the girls javelin (101-11.25) and third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.39).
Marion County freshman Samantha Kindhart placed second in girls shot put with a distance of 30.02.50.
Mark Twain junior Lakoda Preston won the boys 100-meter dash (12.07) and place second in triple jump.
Tigers junior Lukas McLeod won the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 53.73.
Mark Twain junior Brandon Black placed second in the boys 3,200-meter run (12:30.75) and third in the 800-meter run (2:20.65).
Tigers freshman Sam Northcutt won the boys high jump (5-09.75) and placed second in the 1,600-meter run (5:02.95).
Mark Twain freshman Coden Miller placed second in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 19.66.
Tigers senior Mack Davenport placed second in the boys discus with a distance of 103-05.00.
Mark Twain senior Ashton Hughes won the boys shot put with a distance of 38-06.50.
Mark Twain won the boys 4x800-meter relay race. They also placed second in the 4x400 and third in the 4x200 and 4x100.
Monroe City freshman Gage Woolen won the boys 110-meter hurdles (17.17) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.45).
Panthers sophomore Waylon DeGrave won the boys high jump (20-02.25) and placed third in triple jump (39-02.50).
Monroe City senior Josiah Talton won the boys triple jump with a distance of 41-11.50.
Panthers sophomore Joshua Walkup won the boys discus with a distance of 116-02.00. Grant Yager placed third in discus.
Monroe City junior Ceaton Pennewell won the boys javelin with a distance of 132-01.00.
Monroe City had Landon Utterback place second (8-06.00) and Korbyn Cheek (8-00.00) place third in boys pole vault.
Panthers senior Elmer Mendez-Martinez placed second in boys long jump with a distance of 17-08.25.
Marion County freshman Levi Wright won the boys 3,200-meter run (11:19.77) and placed third in the 1,600-meter run (5:09.99).
