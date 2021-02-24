Monroe City girls dominate Father Tolton

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Any hopes that the Father Tolton Catholic girls basketball team had to upset Monroe City in the Class 3 District 7 semifinal match were dashed on Wednesday with first-half two runs by the Lady Panthers.
After falling behind 6-1 early in the first quarter, Monroe City overcame a sluggish start and played like the No. 1-ranked team in the district. With 4:16 left in the first quarter, the Lady Panthers went on a 10-point run, to take an 11-6 lead to end the period.
After Father Tolton closed the game to 11-9 with a 3-point play in the beginning of the second quarter, Monroe City went on a 15-point run, taking a 26-9 lead before Father Tolton could score another point, effectively putting the game out of reach by the end of the second quarter.
Monroe City entered halftime with a 32-13 lead, en route to an 66-35 win over Father Tolton, which ended the season with a 5-18 record.
Monroe City coach Cody Leonard said that after a sluggish started to the game, the Lady Panthers started to execute the game plan.
“Really, we just started to follow our plans,” Leonard said. “We started to take care of the basketball and execute what we knew we needed to do. We got down 6-1 and got on a run and they just could not come back. They really had no answer at that point.”
It was a milestone night for senior Riley Quinn, who reach the 1,000-point mark of her high school career when she scored her 18th point of the night in the fourth quarter.
When she scored the basket to reach 1,000 points, the student section, comprised mainly of members of the Monroe City boys team erupted in cheers, producing banners congratulations Quinn on her accomplishment.
“Tonight, was so special,” Quinn said. “When I was a freshman and sophomore, I did not score that many points, so this is what has happened over the last two years,” she said.
Quinn said her teammates were instrumental in helping her reach the 1,000-point milestone.
“I am a low post player, so I depend on my teammates feeding me the ball,” she said.
Monroe City will host South Callaway (18-2), which defeated South Shelby 79-43 on Wednesday night in the other District semifinal game.
“We will have a challenge,” said Leonard. “They have two girls who are legitimate D-1 (NCAA Division 1) players.”
In addition to Quinn, Monroe City sophomore Haley Hagan scored 14 points and Hallie Dyer posted 16 points,
Game time for the district final is 6 p.m. at Monroe City on Friday.