The 2022 Monroe City cross country team. Front row left to right: Destiny Bergheger, Jaeylnn Clark, Meghan Hays and Avery Johnson. Middle row: Marissa Hays, Ella Hays, Isabella Stupavsky, Audri Youngblood and Gracee Foss. Back row: Jackson Wheeler, Korbyn Cheek, Tanner Lorensen and Alston Richardson.

FULTON, Mo. -- The Monroe City girls cross country team qualified for the Class 2 state meet for the second straight season, placing fourth in the Class 2 District 3 meet on Saturday.

Monroe City junior Meghan Hays led the way for the girls team on Saturday, placing 13th with a time of 22:42.20.

