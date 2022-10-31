FULTON, Mo. -- The Monroe City girls cross country team qualified for the Class 2 state meet for the second straight season, placing fourth in the Class 2 District 3 meet on Saturday.
Monroe City junior Meghan Hays led the way for the girls team on Saturday, placing 13th with a time of 22:42.20.
Lady Panthers sophomore Audri Youngblood placed 24th with a time of 23:25.80.
Monroe City junior Ella Hays placed 27th with a time of 23:31.50.
Rounding out the top-five for the girls team was sophomore Avery Johnson placing 37th at 24:03.50 and sophomore Gracee Foss placing 42nd at 24:40.80.
Senior Isabella Stupavsky placed 58th with a time of 26:54.60 and freshman Marissa Hays placed 57th at 31:16.60.
Panthers senior Jackson Wheeler was the lone state qualifier on the boys team, placing 19th overall with a time of 18:39.00.
Rounding out the Monroe City boys team finishers were freshman Alston Richardson placing 61st at 20:41.60, freshman Tanner Lorenson placing 90th at 22:52.70 and senior Korbyn Cheek placing 93rd at 23:05.70.
Monroe City will compete in the Class 2 state cross country meet at Gans Creek Course on Saturday, Nov. 5. The girls team will race at 9 a.m., while Wheeler will race in the boys race at 9:45 a.m.
