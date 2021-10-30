LINN, Mo. -- It was a big day for the Monroe City cross country team at the Class 2 District 3 meet at Linn High School on Saturday.
The Monroe City girls team qualified for the state meet after placing third overall as a team. Emmalee Williams placed fourth overall, while Ella Hays finished 17th and Audri Youngblood finished 25th.
Two runners on the Monroe City boys team qualified individually for state, with Kabott Harlan and Jackson Wheeler making the cut. Harlan placed 23rd, while Wheeler placed 29th.
