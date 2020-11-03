Monroe City focused on what's at stake in district semifinal

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City is coming off a much-needed bye week, preparing to face a Bowling Green team that has put up over 50 points three games in a row.
The Panthers (7-2) ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak, and will host the Bobcats (7-3) on Friday.
Monroe City head coach David Kirby said his team is focused on realize what's at stake on Friday.
"It's always great playing at home," Kirby said. "It's a huge advantage that we are excited to get the opportunity for our seniors to play another game at Lankford Field."
With Monroe City coming off a bye week, it gave the Panthers extra time to prepare for a tough Bowling Green team.
"It definitely let us heal up," Kirby said. "It also allowed us to focus on fixing some areas we needed to fine tune."
Monroe City and Bowling Green have played two common opponents this season, Palmyra and Centralia. Monroe City lost to Palmyra 30-20 on Sept. 25, while Bowling Green lost to Palmyra 13-0 on Sept. 4. Centralia defeated Monroe City 18-0 on Sept. 18, and defeated Bowling Green 24-22 on Oct. 9.
The Bobcats offense is averaging 37.8 points per game and has scored over 50 points five times this season.
Key offensive threats for Bowling Green includes junior running back Cooper Kiel, senior wide receiver Michael Starks and sophomore quarterback Dylan Dalton.
"We need to play assignment-sound defense and tackle well," Kirby said. "We also need to have sustained offensive drives to limit their offensive possessions."
Monroe City also has a high-powered offense that features junior quarterback Kyle Hays, junior running back Joshua Talton and senior wide receiver Logan Buhlig.
The Panthers are coming off a 52-32 win over Hermann and a 46-6 win over Highland in the final two weeks of the regular season.
Kirby said his team will need to block well against Bowling Green.
"(We will) try to establish a new line of scrimmage and sustain drives," Kirby said. "We need to be physical at the point of attack."