MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City boys basketball team has dominated the Clopton Tournament in recent years, winning the past three tournament titles.
The journey to a possible fourth-straight Clopton Tournament championship begins on Tuesday, Jan. 5 when the No. 1 seeded Panthers (4-1) face No. 8 seed Silex (1-5).
To prepare for the tournament, Monroe City head coach Brock Edris is having his team focus on improving at aspects of the game and getting his team in basketball shape after a weeklong break for Christmas.
“The goal is always to win championships, if you feel your team is capable of competing at that level,” Edris said. “Regardless, we want to keep improving each game and learning from our mistakes.”
The Clopton Tournament is the second tournament of the season for the Panthers, who won their annual Monroe City Tournament for the third straight time last month.
Three days prior to Monroe City’s first round game against Silex, the Panthers will resume the season with a home game against Moberly on Saturday.
Monroe City defeated Montgomery County 60-49 in their last game before winter break on Dec. 21.
Edris said he usually gives his team almost a week break to refresh during the holiday break.
“Most of our players are multi-sport athletes and have been fortunate over the years to play deep into the playoffs,” Edris said. “This break gives our players an opportunity to refresh physically and mentally from school and athletics. We want our players excited to enter the second semester and ready to compete.”
Monroe City entered the season knowing they had three returning All-Conference with junior guards Joshua Talton and Josiah Talton, and senior forward Logan Buhlig. Joshua Talton remains the team’s top offensive threat, and Josiah Talton and Buhlig have continued their strong play this season.
The Panthers have also had significant contributions from junior guard Kyle Hays and junior forward Jaedyn Robertson, who have had expanded roles on this year’s team.
The next few weeks will be busy for Monroe City, as the Panthers begin conference play and are scheduled to compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament later in January.
For now, Monroe City is focused on the Clopton Tournament.
“We’ve been playing in the Clopton Tournament for about 10 years now,” Edris said. “We like the opportunity to play against some teams that we don’t normally see during the regular season.”
Edris has his team ready if there is any weather or virus-related cancellations in next week’s tournament.
“There hasn’t been many times in my career that we have dealt with snow delaying games or tournaments,” Edris said. “The only thing we can do is adjust, make arrangements and get our team prepared for the next opportunity. The same situation would apply for any type of quarantine.”
Tip-off for Tuesday’s first round game between Monroe City and Silex is at 5:30 p.m., in the new gym at Clopton High School.