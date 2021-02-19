PALMYRA, Mo. -- In a game between rival schools, the Monroe City girls basketball team defeated Palmyra 77-34 on Thursday at Palmyra High School.
Monroe City senior forward Riley Quinn scored a team-high 19 points, with senior guard Hallie Dyer adding 18 points.
Palmyra senior forward Rylie McKinney led her team in scoring with 15 points.
Monroe City (21-1) played at Macon (20-1) Friday night and will play at Highland (4-11) Saturday afternoon to wrap up the regular season.
Palmyra (4-11) wrapped up its regular season on Friday night at Highland (4-11).